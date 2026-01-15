75% of Indian colleges aren't prepping grads for real jobs, says study
A new TeamLease Edtech report shows that three out of four Indian colleges aren't giving students the skills they need for today's job market.
After surveying over 1,000 institutions, the study found big gaps between what colleges teach and what employers actually want.
Outdated courses and weak industry ties
Fewer than 9% of institutions have programs fully aligned with industry needs.
Only about 17% get most graduates placed within six months, and just a quarter involve real industry professionals in their teaching.
Shockingly, more than 60% have yet to explore embedding industry-recognised certifications into their programs.
Not enough hands-on experience or alumni support
Only one in 10 institutions make internships a part of every program, while nearly four in 10 institutions skip internships altogether.
Very few use live projects or tap into active alumni networks to help current students.
Big gap between hiring hopes and actual skills
Even though companies are eager to hire freshers, many graduates do not have job-ready skills.
The takeaway? Colleges need to update their courses and connect more with the working world if they want students to land good jobs after graduation.