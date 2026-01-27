77th Republic Day: India shows off its unity and diversity
India
India just marked its 77th Republic Day with celebrations everywhere—from the snowy north in Jammu and Kashmir to sunny Kerala.
Leaders highlighted how the day is about coming together, with J&K's Manoj Sinha calling it a "new dawn" focused on justice and healing old wounds.
What leaders said: Peace, identity, and real change
Across states, leaders urged everyone to stick to constitutional values and protect what makes each region special.
Manipur's governor talked about peace, Tamil Nadu's CM reminded everyone to celebrate both unity and diversity, while Kerala's CM stood up for state autonomy.
There was also a spotlight on schemes helping women and boosting household incomes—showing that progress is for everyone.