8 let terrorists arrested in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

Suspects scouted temple locations for possible attack

Seven of the group are reported to be Bangladeshi nationals who had Indian Aadhaar cards and had done detailed scouting of temple locations.

Police say they also tested their movement by putting up "Free Kashmir" posters (the source does not mention an AI Summit or tie the posters to a specific event/date).

Investigators believe a handler from Bangladesh was directing them, possibly as revenge for a mosque bombing in Islamabad (the source does not mention any Islamabad mosque bombing or its timing).

Some of the suspects are expected to be brought to Delhi for questioning as police look into more possible targets and connections.