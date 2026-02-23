8 let terrorists arrested in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal
Delhi Police busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module, arresting eight people amid intelligence warnings that LeT could attempt IED attacks at temples in the Chandni Chowk area and near the Red Fort.
Two suspects were apprehended in West Bengal (no arrest date given in the source), while six suspects were arrested in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu (no arrest date given in the source).
Suspects scouted temple locations for possible attack
Seven of the group are reported to be Bangladeshi nationals who had Indian Aadhaar cards and had done detailed scouting of temple locations.
Police say they also tested their movement by putting up "Free Kashmir" posters (the source does not mention an AI Summit or tie the posters to a specific event/date).
Investigators believe a handler from Bangladesh was directing them, possibly as revenge for a mosque bombing in Islamabad (the source does not mention any Islamabad mosque bombing or its timing).
Some of the suspects are expected to be brought to Delhi for questioning as police look into more possible targets and connections.