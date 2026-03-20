8-year-old boy dies after falling into unprotected construction pit India Mar 20, 2026

An eight-year-old boy, Divyansh Rajesh Mourya, lost his life after falling into an unprotected, water-filled construction pit in Malad East on Thursday evening (March 19, 2026).

He was just chasing a ball when he slipped into the pit, which was left open and accessible, something that should never be overlooked at busy sites.