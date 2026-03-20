8-year-old boy dies after falling into unprotected construction pit
India
An eight-year-old boy, Divyansh Rajesh Mourya, lost his life after falling into an unprotected, water-filled construction pit in Malad East on Thursday evening (March 19, 2026).
He was just chasing a ball when he slipped into the pit, which was left open and accessible, something that should never be overlooked at busy sites.
Contractor charged with causing death by negligence
Police were alerted and reached the scene, but sadly, Divyansh couldn't be saved.
Police have now charged the contractor with causing death by negligence.
This heartbreaking incident has put a spotlight on how many construction sites in Mumbai ignore basic safety rules.