9 Andhra fishermen finally freed after months in Bangladesh jail

Why it matters

As part of a mutual exchange, the source says 13 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh and 122 from West Bengal are currently in detention in Bangladesh; the source does not state that India will free 13 Bangladeshi fishermen "caught last year."

The situation highlights ongoing risks faced by fishing communities along the coast and the real impact such detentions have on families just trying to make ends meet.

Local leaders and fishing groups have called attention to the tough situations these families face when breadwinners are stuck abroad.