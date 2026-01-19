9 Maoists with ₹45L bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh
Nine Maoists—including six women—turned themselves in to police in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district.
Together, they had bounties totaling ₹45 lakh and were part of local area committees.
According to Inspector General Amresh Mishra, they gave up arms because life in the forest was tough and their faith in the movement had faded.
Who surrendered—and what did they hand over?
Among those who surrendered were some key figures: Anju alias Kavita, associated with the outlawed outfit since 2004 and wanted in 19 cases; Baldev alias Wamanwatti, wanted in 29 cases; and others with bounties up to ₹8 lakh each.
The group also handed over three AK-47s and two self-loading rifles.
Their surrender is part of a bigger trend—more than 1,500 Maoists surrendered in 2025 under the surrender and rehabilitation policy.
The goal: end Left-Wing Extremism.