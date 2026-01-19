9 Maoists with ₹45L bounty surrender in Chhattisgarh

Who surrendered—and what did they hand over?

Among those who surrendered were some key figures: Anju alias Kavita, associated with the outlawed outfit since 2004 and wanted in 19 cases; Baldev alias Wamanwatti, wanted in 29 cases; and others with bounties up to ₹8 lakh each.

The group also handed over three AK-47s and two self-loading rifles.

Their surrender is part of a bigger trend—more than 1,500 Maoists surrendered in 2025 under the surrender and rehabilitation policy.

The goal: end Left-Wing Extremism.