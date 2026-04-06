9 TN cops get death sentence for father-son custodial killing 

A court in Tamil Nadu 's Madurai district has sentenced nine police officers to death for their involvement in the custodial deaths of trader P Jayaraj and his son J Benicks. The incident, which took place in Thoothukudi district in June 2020, had sparked nationwide outrage. The convicted officers include Inspector Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, and head constables/police personnel Murugan, Samadurai, Muthuraja, Chelladurai Thomas Francis and Veilumuthu.

Legal proceedings 'Many honest police officers in Tamil Nadu' The court stressed that this was a "case of abuse of authority" but also clarified that there are many honest police officers in Tamil Nadu. The ruling, it said, is not intended to "instill fear among police." The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole for the accused, calling it the "rarest of rare" cases due to its brutal nature.

Case background Father-son duo arrested for violating lockdown The father-son duo was arrested on June 19, 2020, for allegedly violating lockdown orders by keeping their mobile shop open after hours. This claim was later proven false. They were taken to Sathankulam police station and remanded to judicial custody, where they died within days. Relatives alleged that both were tortured through the night at the police station with severe injuries, including rectal bleeding.

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Investigation progress Magistrate did not question detainees before transferring them to custody On June 20, Jayaraj and Benicks were both brought for a medical examination before being produced before a magistrate. Witnesses reported that they were bleeding after police officers allegedly battered, tortured, and sexually assaulted them the night before. However, the magistrate did not question the detainees before transferring them to judicial custody, despite the fact that the Supreme Court stated that people should only be detained for offenses punishable by up to seven years in prison when absolutely necessary.

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