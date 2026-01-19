9 Vizianagaram fishermen set to return home after Bangladesh release
Good news for families in Andhra Pradesh—23 Indian fishermen, including nine from Vizianagaram, are expected to be released by Bangladesh.
They'd been stuck there since October 2025 after their boat accidentally drifted into Bangladeshi waters; reports variously attribute the incident to engine trouble or navigational lapses.
How did they get out?
It took some serious teamwork: the Indian High Commission in Dhaka stepped in with legal help, and Union Minister K. Rammohan Naidu took up the matter with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, while MP Maddila Gurumurthy referenced provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Thanks to these efforts, the charges were dropped and the fishermen can come home.
Families kept in the loop
Throughout all this, local fishing association leaders made sure families weren't left worried in the dark—they kept families updated and offered support until their loved ones could finally return.