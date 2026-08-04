Aadhaar e-KYC required by August 16 to keep LPG subsidies
India
If you use LPG at home, there's an important deadline coming up, August 16, 2026.
You need to complete your Aadhaar-based e-KYC to keep getting cylinders at domestic prices and continue receiving any subsidies.
Oil companies are sending out reminders via text messages and outreach drives so no one misses out.
Miss e-KYC and pay commercial rates
Miss the deadline, and you'll have to pay commercial rates for your cylinders instead of the usual domestic price.
If you're a Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiary, your subsidy payments might also get disrupted.
You can finish the e-KYC easily through your LPG company's app, at distributor offices, or even during cylinder delivery, so don't leave it till the last minute!