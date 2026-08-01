Pakistan's Azan Awais hammers his second 50-plus Test score: Stats 

Though Pakistan lost opener Imam-ul-Haq for 17, Awais backed his attacking game.

He started aggressively by hitting Kemar Roach for four off the second ball of the innings.

The southpaw further hit three boundaries in Roach's second over, forcing Roston Chase to introduce spin after just four overs.

He also hit Shamar Joseph for four boundaries.

However, Awais's aggressive approach got him in trouble when he was trapped LBW by Jomel Warrican while attempting another extravagant sweep shot.

Notably, the batter added 64 runs with Abdullah Shafique.