Pakistan's Azan Awais hammers his second 50-plus Test score: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan gave a strong response to West Indies's first innings total of 344/10 in the second and final Test at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. Azan Awais's half-century led the charge as he made a fiery 55 while opening the innings. This was his second 50-plus score in Test cricket. Here we look at his knock and stats.
Aggression
Awais batted with aggression
Though Pakistan lost opener Imam-ul-Haq for 17, Awais backed his attacking game.
He started aggressively by hitting Kemar Roach for four off the second ball of the innings.
The southpaw further hit three boundaries in Roach's second over, forcing Roston Chase to introduce spin after just four overs.
He also hit Shamar Joseph for four boundaries.
However, Awais's aggressive approach got him in trouble when he was trapped LBW by Jomel Warrican while attempting another extravagant sweep shot.
Notably, the batter added 64 runs with Abdullah Shafique.
Stats
Here are his Test numbers
Awais smoked 11 fours during his 71-ball 55.
This was his second 50-plus score across four Test matches (7 innings).
The southpaw, who was dismissed for 0 & 3 in the series opener, has now raced to 210 Test runs, averaging 30.
Earlier this year, Awais became the 14th Pakistani batter with a hundred on Test debut.
The 21-year-old reached the landmark with a 103-run knock against Bangladesh.
FC numbers
3,000 FC runs loading for the batter
Awais had already made a name for himself as a long-format batter with an impressive record of 10 First-Class centuries in just 33 matches before his international debut.
The youngster has now taken his tally to 2,883 runs in 37 matches at an average of 46-plus, as per Cricinfo.
This includes 11 tons and 10 fifties.