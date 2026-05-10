Pakistan's Azan Awais shines with hundred on Test debut

Pakistan 's Azan Awais, a left-handed opener from Sialkot, hammered a stunning hundred on Test debut. The 21-year-old reached the landmark on Day 3 of the opening Test against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Having resumed the day at an unbeaten 85, Awais did not take long to become the 14th Pakistan batter with a hundred on Test debut. Here we look at his stats and performance.

Resilience A composed hand from Awais Awais and Imam-ul-Haq opened for Pakistan, responding to Bangladesh's first-innings score of 413/10. The duo added 106 runs before Imam was trapped for 45. Awais was then joined by another debutant, Abdullah Fazal, as the two youngsters took the innings forward with another century stand (104 runs). Awais batted with great intent as he found regular boundaries. He fell to Taskin Ahmed soon after completing his hundred.

Achievements Awais made a name for himself in domestic cricket Awais first came into the limelight during the 2023 Under-19 Asia Cup, where he scored an unbeaten 105 against India. He was also the leading run-scorer in the 2024-25 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 844 runs at an average of 76.7. He had already made a name for himself as a long-format batter with an impressive record of 10 First-Class centuries in just 33 matches before his international debut.

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