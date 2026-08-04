Trump accuses Iran of being 'duplicitous' in talks
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has accused Iran of being "duplicitous" in its approach to negotiations. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, he said that Iranian leaders were begging for talks while publicly denying any discussions. He wrote, "Iranian Leadership is unbelievably duplicitous!" He reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons and claimed that the US Navy completely controls the Strait of Hormuz.
Military dominance
'Strait of Hormuz completely controlled by US Navy'
Trump also dismissed Iranian claims of controlling the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route.
He said, the strait "is already completely controlled by the United States Navy and our 'Blockade' or, as some say, 'The United States Wall of Steel!'"
"Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want it to, and nothing will get through, unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished," he added.
Diplomatic overture
Trump backs off from military strike against Iran
The comments come after Trump had recently backed off from a major military strike against Iran. He said he opted for diplomacy after talks with Gulf allies Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
"Now what we're doing is we're talking to them in the form of a negotiation," he said, without giving details on who would participate in these talks.
Diplomatic denial
Iran denies negotiating with US
However, Iran has denied any such negotiations with Washington.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran was not in talks with the US but only negotiating with Oman for a temporary safe navigation route through the Strait of Hormuz.
Baghaei added that an understanding with Oman alone wouldn't be enough to reopen the strategic waterway, citing continued US "aggression."