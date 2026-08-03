Shamar Joseph completes 100 wickets in First-Class cricket: Key stats 

The young pacer had played just five First-Class games before making his Test debut in January 2024.

He has now raced to 100 wickets across 25 matches (48 innings) at a fine average of 24-plus.

The tally includes six fifers and four four-wicket hauls.

His best innings figures came in just his second Test - against Australia in Brisbane.

Joseph took 7/68 with a broken toe in the fourth innings, helping WI claim a historic win.