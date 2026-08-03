Shamar Joseph completes 100 wickets in First-Class cricket: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph has attained the landmark of 100 wickets in First-Class cricket. The speedster attained the milestone with his first strike in the second and final Test against Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. Over 60 of Joseph's wickets have come in Test cricket for WI. On this note, let's look at his stats and records.
Stats
Six fifers in the format
The young pacer had played just five First-Class games before making his Test debut in January 2024.
He has now raced to 100 wickets across 25 matches (48 innings) at a fine average of 24-plus.
The tally includes six fifers and four four-wicket hauls.
His best innings figures came in just his second Test - against Australia in Brisbane.
Joseph took 7/68 with a broken toe in the fourth innings, helping WI claim a historic win.
Test stats
Here are his Test numbers
Last year, Joseph etched his name in cricket history by becoming the joint fourth-fastest West Indian bowler to complete 50 Test wickets.
The pacer reached the landmark in just his 11th Test match.
He has now raced to 62 wickets across 15 Tests at an average of 23-plus.
This includes four fifers and as many four-wicket hauls.