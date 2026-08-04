Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique slams his sixth Test ton: Key stats
What's the story
A remarkable century by Abdullah Shafique powered Pakistan in the 2nd Test against the West Indies at Port of Spain, Trinidad. Shafique reached the three-figure mark on Day 2 after the hosts racked up 344 in the first innings. He added a 64-run stand with Azan Awais, followed by an unbeaten 168-run partnership with Babar Azam. Pakistan were 266/2 at stumps on Day 2.
Knock
Shafique scores 173-ball ton
Shamar Joseph made an early inroad into the Pakistan top order, removing Imam-ul-Haq (14).
Shafique, who came in at No. 3, then took the visitors toward 100 along with Awais. However, Jomel Warrican dismissed Awais before the 100-run mark.
Shafique and Babar then returned unbeaten, with the former reaching his century off 173 balls.
He is set to resume on 107* (185).
Form
Sixth Test ton for Shafique
Shafique was a late entrant to the Pakistan XI after Shan Masood, who scored a century in the series opener, got injured.
However, he capitalized on the opportunity by scoring his sixth Test century. This was his first century in the format since October 2024.
According to Cricinfo, Shafique now has 1,717 runs from 25 Tests at 39.93. He also has six half-centuries.
Information
Shining away from home
As per Cricinfo, Shafique raced to his third Test century away from home and the first outside the subcontinent. This was also his first century against the West Indies in Test cricket.