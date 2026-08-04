Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique slams his sixth Test ton: Key stats

Shamar Joseph made an early inroad into the Pakistan top order, removing Imam-ul-Haq (14).

Shafique, who came in at No. 3, then took the visitors toward 100 along with Awais. However, Jomel Warrican dismissed Awais before the 100-run mark.

Shafique and Babar then returned unbeaten, with the former reaching his century off 173 balls.

He is set to resume on 107* (185).