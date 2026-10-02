AAI orders redevelopment, Mumbai airport to close Terminal 1

Heads up, travelers: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is shutting down Terminal 1 from October 25, 2026.

This is the kickoff for a big redevelopment that will run until around 2029-2030, following orders from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Airlines using Terminal 1 will need to either move to Navi Mumbai International Airport or pause flights for now.