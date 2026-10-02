AAI orders redevelopment, Mumbai airport to close Terminal 1
Heads up, travelers: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is shutting down Terminal 1 from October 25, 2026.
This is the kickoff for a big redevelopment that will run until around 2029-2030, following orders from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
Airlines using Terminal 1 will need to either move to Navi Mumbai International Airport or pause flights for now.
Rebuilding to start January 2027
The actual rebuilding starts in January 2027 once Navi Mumbai International Airport is up and running.
MIAL says airlines won't lose their slots after the makeover.
In the meantime, some domestic flights are likely to be shifted to Terminal 2, while certain international routes might operate out of Navi Mumbai.
Akasa Air has already started shifting some of its operations as part of this transition.