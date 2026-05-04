Aamir killed in UP police encounter after Ambedkar Nagar murders
India
Aamir, the main suspect in the shocking murder of four children and their mother in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar, was killed by police during a late-night encounter as he tried to escape.
Two officers were injured in the shootout.
Technical surveillance identified Aamir as suspect
The case began when four bodies were found on May 2. At first, police thought the mother might be involved, but she was later found to be a victim, too.
Using technical surveillance, investigators identified Aamir as the prime suspect. According to SP Prachi Singh, his motive was "obsessive affection" and greed for property: he had planned to marry the woman and take over her assets.
After his death, extra police were deployed to keep things calm in the area.