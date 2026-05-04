Aamir killed in UP police encounter after Ambedkar Nagar murders

Technical surveillance identified Aamir as suspect

The case began when four bodies were found on May 2. At first, police thought the mother might be involved, but she was later found to be a victim, too.

Using technical surveillance, investigators identified Aamir as the prime suspect. According to SP Prachi Singh, his motive was "obsessive affection" and greed for property: he had planned to marry the woman and take over her assets.

After his death, extra police were deployed to keep things calm in the area.