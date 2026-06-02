AAP MLA Raman Arora appears before ED money laundering probe

Arora accused of extortion

Arora is accused of teaming up with a former assistant town planner to demand hefty bribes from traders and property owners using fake building violation notices, threatening strict action if they didn't pay up.

During a raid in May 2025, officials found ₹6 lakh in cash, over a kilo of gold, and dozens of suspicious notices.

After spending four months in jail last year, Arora got bail but now faces prosecution as part of Punjab's wider crackdown on political corruption.