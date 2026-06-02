AAP MLA Raman Arora appears before ED money laundering probe
Raman Arora, the AAP MLA from Jalandhar Central, showed up at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday as part of a money-laundering investigation.
The agency is looking into claims that Arora was involved in corruption and extortion rackets last year, with cases filed by both the Punjab Vigilance Bureau and Jalandhar police.
Arora accused of extortion
Arora is accused of teaming up with a former assistant town planner to demand hefty bribes from traders and property owners using fake building violation notices, threatening strict action if they didn't pay up.
During a raid in May 2025, officials found ₹6 lakh in cash, over a kilo of gold, and dozens of suspicious notices.
After spending four months in jail last year, Arora got bail but now faces prosecution as part of Punjab's wider crackdown on political corruption.