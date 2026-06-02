'You're f *g crazy': Trump has tense phone conversation with Netanyahu 

United States President Donald Trump reportedly berated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a tense phone call, a report by Axios stated. The conversation was over Israel's recent escalation in Lebanon, which could jeopardize ongoing peace talks with Iran. Trump allegedly told Netanyahu, "You're f*****g crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

Call impact US halt Israel's plans to bomb Beirut During the call, Trump halted Israel's plans to bomb Beirut, warning that such actions would further isolate Israel globally. He expressed concern over civilian casualties and objected to plans of demolishing buildings to target a single Hezbollah commander. After the call, an Israeli official confirmed that Israel would not strike Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

Relationship dynamics Phone call one of the most contentious The phone call was one of Trump's most contentious with Netanyahu since he took office in January 2022, the report stated. Despite their differences, both leaders have worked closely on issues like Iran in the past. After the call, Trump described it as "productive," announcing that no Israeli troops would head to Beirut. Trump further said, "I also had a conversation with representatives of the leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers."

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Warning issued Netanyahu confirmed conversation but framed it as a warning Trump also stated that Israel had agreed to stop shooting at Hezbollah. "Let's see how long that lasts—Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!" he added. Netanyahu confirmed the conversation but framed it as a warning rather than a restraint. He said Israel would strike targets in Beirut if Hezbollah's attacks on Israel continued. The Israeli military will continue operations in southern Lebanon as planned, he added.

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