'You're f *g crazy': Trump has tense phone conversation with Netanyahu
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump reportedly berated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a tense phone call, a report by Axios stated. The conversation was over Israel's recent escalation in Lebanon, which could jeopardize ongoing peace talks with Iran. Trump allegedly told Netanyahu, "You're f*****g crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."
Call impact
US halt Israel's plans to bomb Beirut
During the call, Trump halted Israel's plans to bomb Beirut, warning that such actions would further isolate Israel globally. He expressed concern over civilian casualties and objected to plans of demolishing buildings to target a single Hezbollah commander. After the call, an Israeli official confirmed that Israel would not strike Hezbollah targets in Beirut.
Relationship dynamics
Phone call one of the most contentious
The phone call was one of Trump's most contentious with Netanyahu since he took office in January 2022, the report stated. Despite their differences, both leaders have worked closely on issues like Iran in the past. After the call, Trump described it as "productive," announcing that no Israeli troops would head to Beirut. Trump further said, "I also had a conversation with representatives of the leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel and its soldiers."
Warning issued
Netanyahu confirmed conversation but framed it as a warning
Trump also stated that Israel had agreed to stop shooting at Hezbollah. "Let's see how long that lasts—Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!" he added. Netanyahu confirmed the conversation but framed it as a warning rather than a restraint. He said Israel would strike targets in Beirut if Hezbollah's attacks on Israel continued. The Israeli military will continue operations in southern Lebanon as planned, he added.
Ongoing conflict
Hezbollah resumed attacks after Israeli strikes in Lebanon
The two sides have been under a ceasefire since mid-April, but tensions remain high. Hezbollah resumed attacks after Israeli strikes in Lebanon, which Israel called self-defense. The conflict complicates efforts to extend the ceasefire as part of a deal involving Iran. Lebanese authorities secured Hezbollah's approval for an agreement proposed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which would see Israel not strike Beirut's southern suburbs in exchange for Hezbollah not attacking northern Israel.