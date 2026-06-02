Iowa shooting leaves 7 dead, including suspect

A shooting incident in Muscatine, Iowa, United States , has left seven people dead, including the suspected shooter. In a statement, the police said the "series of homicides" took place at two homes and a business. The first report of gunfire was received around 12:12pm local time at a residence on Park Avenue.

Suspect details Suspect identified as 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland of Muscatine. He fled the scene before police arrived and was later found near a pedestrian bridge with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest that all victims were related to McFarland and the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Victim discovery Police discover 2 more victims at separate locations After the initial investigation, two more victims were discovered at separate locations. One was found on Mill Street and another at a business on Grandview Avenue. The police have not disclosed the identities or ages of these victims yet. An officer confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community, saying, "First and foremost, there is not an active threat to our community."

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