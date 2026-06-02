Iowa shooting leaves 7 dead, including suspect
What's the story
A shooting incident in Muscatine, Iowa, United States, has left seven people dead, including the suspected shooter. In a statement, the police said the "series of homicides" took place at two homes and a business. The first report of gunfire was received around 12:12pm local time at a residence on Park Avenue.
Suspect details
Suspect identified as 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland
The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland of Muscatine. He fled the scene before police arrived and was later found near a pedestrian bridge with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest that all victims were related to McFarland and the shootings stemmed from a domestic dispute.
Victim discovery
Police discover 2 more victims at separate locations
After the initial investigation, two more victims were discovered at separate locations. One was found on Mill Street and another at a business on Grandview Avenue. The police have not disclosed the identities or ages of these victims yet. An officer confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community, saying, "First and foremost, there is not an active threat to our community."
Ongoing investigation
Investigation remains active as police process multiple crime scenes
The Muscatine Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from several agencies, including the Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The investigation remains active as detectives continue to process multiple crime scenes and conduct interviews.