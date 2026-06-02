Trump's $1.8B fund for IRS 'victims' faces Republican ultimatum

United States President Donald Trump 's plan to set up a $1.8 billion fund for victims of alleged government "weaponization" has hit a roadblock. The proposal, which was part of a settlement with the Justice Department over a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, has faced fierce opposition from Republicans. Senate Majority Leader John Thune confirmed that he had told the White House that the fund needed to be killed, while a White House source said, "They gave us an ultimatum."

Fund details Fund labeled 'slush fund' by GOP The fund was intended to compensate individuals who claimed government agencies unfairly targeted them. However, it faced backlash from Trump's own party, who feared it could benefit those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot. Critics labeled it a "slush fund," a term used for a large pool of taxpayer money that could be distributed with too much political discretion.

Legal hurdles Federal judges halt fund until June 12 for review Federal judges in Virginia and Florida have temporarily halted the fund until June 12 for further review. The Department of Justice (DOJ) has complied with these court orders but disagrees with them. A DOJ spokesperson said they "disagree strongly" with the legal decisions but will abide by them. Despite this setback, there is no formal commitment from the DOJ to abandon the fund entirely.

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Ongoing discussions Trump rethinking fund amid Republican pressure Reports suggest that Trump is reconsidering the fund, although no official announcement has been made. Republican Senator Jim Lankford emphasized the need for clarity in negotiations, saying, "They need to say what they actually mean." Thune also reiterated that shutting down the fund would be the best way forward. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski echoed similar sentiments, stating satisfaction if the settlement is completely pulled.

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