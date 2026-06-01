Abdul Majeed offered Kerala teaching job, now past PSC limit
India
Abdul Majeed, a 61-year-old from Kerala, just received a government job offer for a teaching post, nearly two decades after the original recruitment list expired.
The catch? He's now too old to take the job, since he's past the age limit set by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).
Majeed's PSC 2005 wait sparks concern
Majeed had hoped for this opportunity ever since his name made it onto the PSC's 2005 list, but he never heard back and eventually gave up waiting.
Now, his story is sparking conversations online about how slow government hiring can seriously affect people's lives.