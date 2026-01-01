Decoding the Indian Premier League 2026 season in stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defended their Indian Premier League (IPL) title by beating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the 2026 edition. Gujarat managed 155/8 in 20 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. In response, an unbeaten 75 from Virat Kohli helped RCB (161/5) win their 2nd IPL honor. Here we decode the IPL 2026 season in stats.

Runs RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins the IPL 2026 Orange Cap Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the prestigious Orange Cap. He ended the season with a whopping 776 runs from 16 matches at an average of 48.50. Sooryavanshi smashed a century and five fifties. Notably, he was dismissed in the 90s thrice, including once each in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. His strike rate was a staggering 237.30.

Trio Gill, Sudharsan and Kohli score 650-plus runs Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill smashed 732 runs from 16 matches at 45.75. He slammed 1 hundred and 6 fifties. Sai Sudharsan ended up amassing 722 runs at 45.12. He struck 1 hundred and 8 fifties. RCB's Kohli helped his way to 675 runs from 16 matches at 56.25. In addition to a hundred, Kohli smashed 5 fifties.

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Information Batters with 200-plus strike rates (minimum 300 runs) Sooryavanshi topped the show in terms of strike rate (237.30). KKR's Finn Allen (349 runs) was next with a strike rate worth 214.11. Punjab Kings batter Priyansh Arya's strike rate was 211.62. He scored 364 runs. SRH's Abhishek Sharma43 managed 563 runs (SR: 204.72).

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Information Most sixes and fours Sooryavanshi smashed the most sixes in IPL 2026 (72). It's a new record in the tournament. Abhishek was next with 43 sixes ahead of RCB's Rajat Patidar (42). Sudharsan hit the most fours in IPL 2026 (75). He edged past Gill (74) and Kohli (73).

Do you know? Here are the other notable records (batting) DC's KL Rahul (152* vs PBKS) recorded the highest individual score. Sudharsan hit the most 50-plus scores (9). Sanju Samson hit the most centuries (2). Rahul and Nitish Rana's 220-run stand against PBKS for the 2nd wicket was this season's highest partnership.

Rabada Rabada pips Bhuvneshwar to win the Purple Cap Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Kagiso Rabada won the prestigious Purple Cap. South Africa fast bowler Rabada claimed 29 wickets from 17 matches at an average of 21.58. His economy rate was 9.68. Meanwhile, RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with 28 scalps from 16 games at 17.89. RR's Jofra Archer (25) was the only other bowler with 25-plus wickets.

Information A look at the other key bowling numbers Mohsin Khan of LSG was the only bowler with a five-wicket haul this season (5/23 vs KKR). Sunil Narine, the veteran KKR spinner clocked the best economy rate of 6.64 (minimum 5 matches). MI's Corbin Bosch owned the best average of 16.25 (minimum 20 overs).