RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins the IPL 2026 Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has won the prestigious Orange Cap in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. 15-year-old Sooryavanshi all but confirmed the award during the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). In fact, Gujarat duo Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan had the chance of eclipsing Sooryavanshi's runs tally. But both suffered early dismissals.

Runs 776 runs in IPL 2026 Sooryavanshi had a record-breaking IPL 2026 season where he helped RR reach Qualifier 2. He ended the season with a whopping 776 runs from 16 matches at an average of 48.50. Sooryavanshi smashed a century and five fifties. Notably, he was dismissed in the 90s thrice, including once each in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. He smoked a record 72 sixes (SR: 237.30).

Duo Gill and Sudharsan finish behind Sooryavanshi Gill and Sudharsan finished behind Sooryavanshi. Gujarat skipper Gill managed an 8-ball 10 in the final to end up with 732 runs from 16 matches at 45.75. He slammed 1 hundred and 6 fifties. Sudharsan, who scored 12 in the final, ended up amassing 722 runs at 45.12. He struck 1 hundred and 8 fifties. Interestingly, they are the only players with 700-plus runs.

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Record 5th-most runs in an IPL edition Sooryavanshi owns the 5th-most runs in an IPL edition. Most runs in an IPL edition: 973 - Virat Kohli in 2016 (SR: 152.03) 890 - Shubman Gill in 2023 (SR: 157.8) 863 - Jos Buttler in 2022 (SR: 149.05) 848 - David Warner in 2016 (SR: 151.42) 776 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 2026 (SR: 237) 759 - Sai Sudharsan in 2025 (SR: 156.17)

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