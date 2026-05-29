Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes fastest Indian to 1,000 IPL runs: Stats

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the teenage sensation of Rajasthan Royals (RR) , has set a new record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Sooryavanshi is now the fastest Indian to complete 1,000 IPL runs in terms of innings taken. He attained the landmark in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026 versus Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday. Sooryavanshi was on a rampage against Gujarat. He ended up being dismissed for 96 runs off 47 balls. In the Eliminator, he scored 97 runs Sunrisers Hyderbad (SRH).

Runs 23 innings taken to 1,000 IPL runs Playing his 23rd IPL game, Sooryavanshi surpassed 1,000 runs. He has 1,028 runs at 46.72. He clocked his 6th fifty in the tournament (100s: 2). He took 23 innings to reach the milestone, bettering the record held by Sai Sudharsan (25 innings) among Indian players. Fastest to 1,000 IPL runs (by innings) 21 - Shaun Marsh 23 - Lendl Simmons 23 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 24 - Devon Conway 25 - Matthew Hayden 25 - Sai Sudharsan

Record-breaking run Sooryavanshi also gets past 500 runs in powerplay (season) Sooryavanshi also became the first batter in T20 history to score over 500 runs in the powerplay of a single tournament. Sooryavanshi surpassed David Warner's previous record of 467 runs scored during SRH's title-winning IPL 2016 campaign. Most runs in overs 1-6 in an IPL edition 521 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 2026 (SR: 233.63) 467 - David Warner in 2016 (SR: 150.16) 402 - Travis Head in 2024 (SR: 208.29)

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IPL 2026` Currently, the 5th-most runs in an IPL edition Sooryavanshi slammed 8 fours and 7 sixes in his knock of 96. He has amassed 776 runs from 16 matches at 48.50 (50s: 5, 100s: 1). Most runs in an IPL edition 973 - Virat Kohli in 2016 (SR: 152.03) 890 - Shubman Gill in 2023 (SR: 157.8) 863 - Jos Buttler in 2022 (SR: 149.05) 848 - David Warner in 2016 (SR: 151.42) 776 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 2026 (SR: 237) 759 - Sai Sudharsan in 2025 (SR: 156.17)

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Record 3rd instance of Sooryavanshi getting dismissed in the 90s For the 3rd time Sooryavanshi was dismissed in the 90s (IPL). Notably, all three of his scores in the 90s came this season. As per Cricbuzz, he equaled Glenn Maxwell for the most 90s in an edition (3 in 2014). Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh recorded two dismissals in the 90s this season. Sooryavanshi also equaled Warner, KL Rahul, Maxwell and Ruturaj Gaikwad as batters with most dismissals in the 90s (3 each).

Balls Fastest to 1,000 IPL runs (by balls) Sooryavanshi is also the fastest to 1,000 IPL runs (by balls). As per Cricbuzz, he took 440 deliveries to reach the landmark, bettering Andre Russell's record (545 balls). Fewest balls taken to 1,000 IPL runs 440 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 545 - Andre Russell 560 - Tim David 575 - Travis Head 575 - Phil Salt 594 - Heinrich Klaasen 604 - Virender Sehwag

Do you know? 3rd RR batter with this record Sooryavanshi became the 3rd RR batter with multiple 50-plus scores in IPL playoffs after Jos Buttler in 2022 and Dhurv Jurel (2024 & 2026).

Information Sooryavanshi is closing in on 100 IPL sixes Sooryavanshi is closing in on 100 IPL sixes. He owns 96 maximums. As many as 72 of his sixes have come in IPL 2026 alone. He made his debut last year. His strike rate is 228.95.