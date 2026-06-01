'Less pressure...': Virat Kohli after RCB's successful IPL title defense

For 17 years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) waited for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Less than 12 months later, they have two. RCB became the third side to defend their IPL title after beating Gujarat Titans in the 2026 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. They successfully chased down 156, banking on a blistering knock from Virat Kohli . Kohli, the Player of the Final, highlighted that he felt less pressure this year compared to last.

Knock Player of the Final As mentioned, Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Final. The veteran batter smashed an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, helping the Royal Challengers chase down 156. Kohli, who smashed 9 fours and 3 sixes, slammed the match-winning maximum in the 18th over. Overall, he concluded the season with 675 runs from 16 games at 56.25. His strike rate went past 160 (165.84).

Team spirit 'We are the best team' In the post-match presentation, Kohli said, "I said to a few other boys that it doesn't feel like the same pressure as last year. We knew what kind of ability we have in the group." He emphasized their confidence in their skills and plans, saying they were the best team in the competition. Kohli praised his team's maturity and composure, which he said was evident in their clinical performance throughout IPL 2026.

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Team balance So many performers: Kohli Kohli expressed his happiness in being part of a balanced and strong team. He said, "We have so many Man-of-the-Match awards spread throughout the group as well." "I mean, you look at world-class bowling, like Hoff [Josh Hazlewood], Bhuv [Bhuvneshwar Kumar], Duff [Jacob Duffy], I mean, Krunal Pandya, you can bank on him as good as ever. Rasik Dar was brilliant this season. And all the batsmen chipped in as well."

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Captain's perspective Superb feeling to win back-to-back titles, says Patidar RCB skipper Rajat Patidar praised his bowlers for their incredible execution of plans throughout the season, adding that their professionalism was key to their success. He said, "It feels superb [to win back-to-back]. When we came here, there were a lot of memories of the last year, the way we played last year." Patidar praised his bowlers for their brilliant performances throughout the tournament and credited them for their strategic approach in this match.