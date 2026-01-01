IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sweeps awards after RCB's title win

After over two grueling months of action, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) title. RCB scripted history with a successful title defense after beating Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad. While Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Final, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claimed multiple awards. The 15-year-old was the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

PoM Virat Kohli: Player of the Match As mentioned, Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Final. The veteran batter smashed an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, helping the Royal Challengers chase down 156 at Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli, who smashed 9 fours and 3 sixes, slammed the match-winning maximum in the 18th over. Overall, he concluded the season with 675 runs from 16 games at 56.25 (SR: 165.84).

Do you know? Another feat for Kohli At 37 years and 207 days, Kohli became the second-oldest player to win the player-of-the-match award in an IPL final. According to Cricbuzz, he is only behind Anil Kumble (38y 219d in 2009).

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Awards Orange and Purple Cap winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the prestigious Orange Cap. The 15-year-old had a record-breaking IPL 2026 season, helping RR reach Qualifier 2. He concluded with a whopping 776 runs from 16 matches at an average of 48.50. Sooryavanshi smoked a record 72 sixes, striking at 237.30. GT's Kagiso Rabada claimed the Purple Cap, taking 29 wickets from 17 matches at 21.58.

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Information Sooryavanshi secures these awards Besides winning the MVP award, Sooryavanshi was also adjudged the Emerging Player of the Season. He won the Super Striker of the Season (237.3) and Super Sixes of the Season (72) awards, too.