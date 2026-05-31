Virat Kohli's half-century propels RCB to second IPL title: Stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defended their Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Gujarat Titans in the 2026 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. RCB chased down a target of 156 runs, thanks to a blistering performance from Virat Kohli . With his fastest IPL fifty, the Indian batter smashed an unbeaten 75. Kohli played a dream knock and concluded it with the winning six.

Match highlights RCB get off to a flying start in final On a tricky surface, RCB openers Venkatesh Iyer and Kohli started the chase aggressively. Despite being troubled by Mohammed Siraj, the former played some audacious strokes. And Kohli hit back-to-back boundaries off Kagiso Rabada. Siraj finally dismissed Venkatesh in the fifth over after an impactful. Even though Rabada removed Devdutt Padikkal early, RCB ended their Powerplay at a healthy 70/2.

Game changer Kohli powers RCB to victory with blistering half-century Rashid Khan's over changed the course of the match as he dismissed skipper Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya, leaving RCB at 91/4. However, an aggressive Kohli took charge with a quick-fire half-century off just 25 balls. He added 41 runs with Tim David to take RCB past 130 before remaining unbeaten to guide his team home in 18 overs. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls (9 fours and 3 sixes).

Advertisement