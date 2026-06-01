Apple plans to take on Oakley, Ray-Ban in the $200-$500 segment

Apple plans to disrupt glasses the way it changed smartwatches

By Mudit Dube 09:22 am Jun 01, 202609:22 am

What's the story

Apple is gearing up to take on the entire eyewear industry, not just Meta, with its upcoming smart glasses. The company's strategy for this new product is similar to what it did with the Apple Watch. When the Apple Watch was launched, it didn't just compete against Pebbles and Motorolas but also Swatch, Fossil, and Seiko. Now, Apple plans to take on Oakley, Ray-Ban in the $200-$500 segment with its smart glasses.