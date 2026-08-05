Abhay Kumar Tiwari arrested by CID as alleged JPSC mastermind
India
Abhay Kumar Tiwari, a Block Supply Officer working in Godda district, was arrested by the CID for allegedly being one of the masterminds behind the JPSC paper leak case.
Investigators say Tiwari was linked to TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), the company running the exam.
Tiwari accused of earning ₹25cr illegally
The group behind the leak reportedly demanded around ₹5 lakh for the preliminary examination, at least ₹10 lakh as advance payment for the mains examination, and around ₹25 lakh for final selection.
Despite his impressive record in clearing tough government exams himself, Tiwari is accused of running this operation and earning around ₹25 crore illegally.
So far, 11 people have been arrested as the CID continues searches across multiple districts.