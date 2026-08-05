Abhay Kumar Tiwari arrested by CID as alleged JPSC mastermind

The group behind the leak reportedly demanded around ₹5 lakh for the preliminary examination, at least ₹10 lakh as advance payment for the mains examination, and around ₹25 lakh for final selection.

Despite his impressive record in clearing tough government exams himself, Tiwari is accused of running this operation and earning around ₹25 crore illegally.

So far, 11 people have been arrested as the CID continues searches across multiple districts.