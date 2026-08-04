Babar Azam misses out on Test hundred versus WI: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan captain Babar Azam narrowly missed out on what could have been his first Test hundred in nearly four years. The star batter was dismissed for 88 on Day 3 of the second Test against West Indies at Port-of-Spain. Babar played with great intent and has put his team on top. Notably, his last three-figure score came in December 2022 against New Zealand. Here we look at his stats and records.
Match update
Babar and Shafique power Pakistan
Pakistan gave a strong response to West Indies's first innings total of 344/10.
They were well placed at 98/2 when Babar arrived to bat.
He took the innings forward with a massive 183-run third-wicket partnership with Abdullah Shafique, who scored a fine hundred.
Having ended Day 2 unbeaten on 86, Babar was run out on Day 3 morning.
He walked back for 88 off 147 balls, having smoked 10 fours and a six.
Stats
Back-to-back 50-plus scores
Having made 58* in the fourth innings of the series opener, Babar recorded his second successive half-century.
He now has 33 fifties besides nine tons, as per Cricinfo.
Babar, who surpassed 4,500 Test runs during the first Test, has now completed 4,650 runs from 64 matches (117 innings) at 43.45.
Against the Windies, Babar has scored 633 runs across 10 Tests at 37.23.
He struck his seventh fifty against WI in the longest format.
Information
Babar averages 52-plus as Test captain
Four of Babar's nine Test tons have come while leading. He now also has 13 half-centuries in this regard. Having led Pakistan across 22 Tests, Babar has racked up 1,896 runs at an incredible average of 52.66. The recently concluded Tarouba Test was the first of his latest captaincy stint.
Information
Historic stand with Shafique
As mentioned, Shafique and Babar added 183 runs. This is Pakistan's highest third-wicket stand in the Caribbean islands, as per Cricinfo. Imran Nazir & Mohammad Wasim (219 in 2000 Bridgetown match) and Abdul Razzaq & Inzamam-ul-Haq (206 in 2000 Georgetown match) are the only Pakistan pairs with higher partnerships in away Tests against West Indies.