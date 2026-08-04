Babar Azam misses out on Test hundred versus WI: Stats

Pakistan gave a strong response to West Indies's first innings total of 344/10.

They were well placed at 98/2 when Babar arrived to bat.

He took the innings forward with a massive 183-run third-wicket partnership with Abdullah Shafique, who scored a fine hundred.

Having ended Day 2 unbeaten on 86, Babar was run out on Day 3 morning.

He walked back for 88 off 147 balls, having smoked 10 fours and a six.