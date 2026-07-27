Babar Azam races past 4,500 Test runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Babar Azam, the batting stalwart of Pakistan's cricket team, has gone past 4,500 runs in Test cricket. The Pakistan skipper achieved this milestone with his 19th run on Day 2 of the opening Test against West Indies at Tarouba's Brian Lara Cricket Academy. He became the 10th Pakistani batter to attain this milestone. On this note, we decode his stats.
Information
Babar falls for 23
Shortly after getting to the landmark of 4,500 runs in Tests, Babar perished for 23 (38 balls). Jayden Seales dismissed Babar in the 46th over of Pakistan's innings. Pakistan were 197/3 with Babar's dismissal. Notably, Babar added 41 runs alongside Shan Masood (3rd wicket).
Stats
A look at his numbers
Playing his 63rd Test (115 innings), Babar has raced past 4,500 runs (4,504) at an average of 42.49, as per Cricinfo.
While he owns 31 fifties, the last of his nine Test tons came in December 2022.
Versus WI, he owns 487 runs from 9 matches at 30.43.
Notably, he was reinstated as Pakistan's Test captain ahead of this series.
Performance breakdown
Breaking down Babar's Test numbers
Babar has scored 1,766 runs at an average of 50.45 across 20 home Tests.
In contrast, he has scored 2,211 runs at an average of 38.12 in 35 away (home of opposition) matches.
The star batter also has a record of scoring 527 runs at neutral venues. He averages a decent 40.53 in this regard.
Leadership
Over 1,700 runs while leading in the format
Playing his 21st Test as captain, Babar has smashed 1,750 runs at a brilliant average of 50.
The tally includes four tons and 11 fifties.
His tally of 1,184 runs in nine Tests in 2022 is the most by a Pakistan skipper in a calendar year. His average read 69.64 in 2022.