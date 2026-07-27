Babar Azam races past 4,500 Test runs: Decoding his stats 

Playing his 63rd Test (115 innings), Babar has raced past 4,500 runs (4,504) at an average of 42.49, as per Cricinfo.

While he owns 31 fifties, the last of his nine Test tons came in December 2022.

Versus WI, he owns 487 runs from 9 matches at 30.43.

Notably, he was reinstated as Pakistan's Test captain ahead of this series.