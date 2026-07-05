Babar Azam reinstated as Pakistan's Test captain: Decoding his stats 

Stats

1,727 runs while leading in the format

Babar smoked 1,727 runs while leading the team at a brilliant average of 50.79. The tally includes four tons and 11 fifties. His tally of 1,184 runs in nine Tests in 2022 is the most by a Pakistan skipper in a calendar year. His average read 69.64 in 2022. Coming to his overall Test stats, Babar has smashed 4,481 runs from 62 matches at an average of 42.67. While he owns 31 fifties, the last of Babar's nine Test tons came in December 2022.