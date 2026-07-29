1st Test: Babar Azam's 58* versus WI goes in vain
What's the story
The first Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, saw the hosts win by 90 runs on Day 4. West Indies scored 181 in the 3rd innings and set Pakistan to chase down 211 runs for victory. Pakistan perished for a score of 120. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored an unbeaten 58 for his side. However, the rest of the batting line-up faltered.
Knock
Babar works hard for his side
Chasing 211, Pakistan were pegged back from the outset, losing three wickets before lunch.
Babar hung on and held his fort at one end as Pakistan lost another six wickets after lunch to be blown away.
He managed to show a bit of resistance with number 11 batter Mohammad Abbas with the pair adding a 49-run stand off 72 balls.
However, after tea, Abbas was dismissed by Jayden Seales as Pakistan lost the contest.
Runs
Babar slams his 32nd fifty
Earlier in the match's 2nd innings, Babar surpassed 4,500 runs in Test cricket.
The Pakistan skipper achieved this milestone with his 19th run on Day 2.
Babar, who scored 23, became the 10th Pakistani batter to attain this milestone.
In the 4th innings, Babar was unbeaten on a score of 58 off 107 balls (4s: 9).
He now has 4,562 runs from 63 matches (116 innings) at 43.03.
In addition to nine tons, he owns 32 fifties.
Information
20th away fifty for Babar
As per Cricinfo, Babar has now scored 2,269 runs at an average of 39.12 in 35 away (home of opposition) matches. He recorded his 20th away fifty (100s: 2).
Do you know?
Babar surpasses 500 Test runs versus WI
Meanwhile, against the Windies, Babar went past 500 runs. In 9 matches, he has scored 545 runs at 34.06. He struck his 6th fifty against WI in the longest format.