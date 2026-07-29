1st Test: Babar Azam's 58* versus WI goes in vain

Chasing 211, Pakistan were pegged back from the outset, losing three wickets before lunch.

Babar hung on and held his fort at one end as Pakistan lost another six wickets after lunch to be blown away.

He managed to show a bit of resistance with number 11 batter Mohammad Abbas with the pair adding a 49-run stand off 72 balls.

However, after tea, Abbas was dismissed by Jayden Seales as Pakistan lost the contest.