Jayden Seales claims his 4th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

Seales was superb in the 4th innings and dominated the visitors with a solid five-wicket haul.

In the sixth over, he dismissed Pakistan opener Azan Awais, who fell after a loose shot.

In the 8th over, Salman Agha was trapped lbw by Seales for 0.

Seales then dismissed an injured Shan Masood for three runs in the 26th over.

Khurram Shahzad was his 4th victim of the day.

After tea, he broke Mohammad Abbas's resistance and wrapped up Pakistan's innings.