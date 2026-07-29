Jayden Seales claims his 4th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats
What's the story
The first Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, saw the hosts win by 90 runs. West Indies scored 181 in the 3rd innings and set Pakistan to chase down 211 runs for victory. Pakistan perished for a score of 120. Jayden Seales led the way for Windies with a brilliant spell of 5/20 from 14.2 overs.
Bowling
A solid five-wicket haul for Seales
Seales was superb in the 4th innings and dominated the visitors with a solid five-wicket haul.
In the sixth over, he dismissed Pakistan opener Azan Awais, who fell after a loose shot.
In the 8th over, Salman Agha was trapped lbw by Seales for 0.
Seales then dismissed an injured Shan Masood for three runs in the 26th over.
Khurram Shahzad was his 4th victim of the day.
After tea, he broke Mohammad Abbas's resistance and wrapped up Pakistan's innings.
Numbers
2nd five-wicket haul against Pakistan for Seales
Overall, Seales picked six wickets in the match.
Seales has raced to a tally of 108 wickets from 29 matches at 25.73.
He recorded his 4th five-wicket haul.
In four matches versus Pakistan, he owns 20 wickets at 17.25. He claimed his 2nd five-wicket haul against Pakistan, as per Cricinfo.
Overall, he owns 209 wickets in First-Class cricket at 24.97. He claimed his 8th five-wicket haul.
Do you know?
6th WI bowler with multiple five-wicket hauls against PAK
Seales is now the sixth West Indian bowler with multiple five-wicket hauls against Pakistan in Tests. He joined Courtney Walsh (4), J Warrican (2), Shannon Gabriel (2), Ian Bishop (2) and Malcom Marshall (2).
Information
A unique record for WI with Seales's five-wicket haul
As per Cricbuzz, Seales's 5/20 is the first five-wicket haul by a West Indies pacer in the 4th innings of a Test at home since Jason Holder's (6/59) against Bangladesh at Kingston in 2018.