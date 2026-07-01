1st Test, West Indies stun Pakistan by 90 runs: Stats
What's the story
The first Test match between West Indies and Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba came to a fascinating end on Day 4. West Indies resumed Day 4 on 126/7 before Pakistan bowled the hosts out for 181. This gave them a target of 211 runs, with Pakistan faltering in the 4th innings. Pakistan perished for a score of 120 with Babar Azam standing tall (58*). Jayden Sealed picked up a fifer for WI.
WI summary
Roach and Joseph thwart Pakistan
West Indies's lower-order contributions from Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roach helped them post a total of 181 runs.
WI were 93/7 on Day 3 when Joseph joined Roach. After seeing out the day, they thwarted Pakistan in the 1st session and ended up adding a 61-run stand in total.
Pakistan did break the stand with Mohammad Ali dismissing Joseph for a 27-ball 38.
Roach (18) played a key role before Jomel Warrican (14) also added misery on Pakistan.
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How did Pakistan bowlers fare in 3rd innings?
Mohammad Abbas claimed 5/22 from 15.5 overs. Khurram Shahzad did well and managed 2/54 from 15 overs. Ali bowled 14 overs and claimed 2/52. Aamer Jamal bowled 10 overs and managed 1/39.
Chase
Summary of Pakistan's chase
Pakistan started poorly and entered lunch with a score of 28/3 on board.
In the day's 2nd session, the visitors lost the plot. WI bowlers picked up six scalps.
Babar held his fort at one end but the others were dismissed cheaply.
Shan Masood, who came out at 7 with a fractured finger, scored three runs.
Babar and number 11 batter Abbas took Pakistan to tea with a gritty stand but the latter's resolve was broken after tea.
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WI bowling summary in the 4th innings
Roach claimed 2/27 from 8 overs. Seales shone with 5/20 from 14.2 overs. Joseph bowled 10 overs and managed 1/44. Justin Greaves claimed 2/12 from 5 overs. Jomel Warrican bowled 2 overs and conceded six runs. Kavem Hodge bowled 1 over and gave away 2 runs.
Summary
What happened in the 1st two innings?
In the 1st innings, West Indies managed 311/10. Shai Hope starred with 92 with Hodge scoring 84.
For Pakistan, Ali claimed a four-fer whereas Abbas picked three scalps.
In response, Pakistan scored 282/10 in 80.1 overs.
Imam-ul-Haq managed 63 off 102 balls whereas Masood hammered 109.
Babar was the next best scorer with 23.
Greaves claimed a record-breaking 5/27 from 11 overs. Roach and Joseph picked two wickets each.
Hodge
Hodge bags his 4th fifty and 5th duck
Hodge scored 84 and 0 in this contest.
From 16 matches (30 innings), Hodge has raced to a tally of 845 runs at 29.13.
He hammered his 4th fifty (100s: 2). And then in the 2nd outing, bagged his 5th duck.
As per Cricinfo, in three matches versus Pakistan, Hodge has amassed 124 runs at 20.66 (50s: 1, 0s: 2).
Meanwhile, 316 of his runs have come at home from 7 matches (11 innings) at 26.33. He struck his 2nd fifty on home soil.
Hope
Shai Hope slams his 7th fifty in Test cricket
In the 1st innings, Hope managed a score of 92 off 182 balls.
He then hit 10 runs in his 2nd outing.
In 48 matches (91 innings), Hope has amassed 2,474 runs at 28.11. He recorded his 7th fifty (100s: 5).
In 5 matches versus Pakistan, he has 303 runs at 30.3 (50s: 2).
In 22 home matches (41 innings), Hope surpassed 1,000 runs. He has 1,001 runs at 24.11. He struck his 4th fifty (100s: 1).
Babar
Babar Azam races past 4,500 Test runs
Babar surpassed 4,500 runs in Test cricket. The Pakistan skipper achieved this milestone with his 19th run on Day 2.
Babar, who scored 23, became the 10th Pakistani batter to attain this milestone.
In the 4th innings, Babar was unbeaten on a score of 58 off 107 balls.
He now has 4,562 runs from 63 matches (116 innings) at 43.03. In addition to nine tons, he owns 32 fifties.
Numbers
Breaking down Babar's Test numbers
Babar has scored 1,766 runs at an average of 50.45 across 20 home Tests (100s: 6, 50s: 8).
In contrast, he has scored 2,269 runs at an average of 39.12 in 35 away (home of opposition) matches.
He recorded his 20th away fifty (100s: 2).
The star batter also has a record of scoring 527 runs at neutral venues. He averages a decent 40.53 in this regard (100s: 1, 50s: 4).
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Babar surpasses 500 runs versus WI
Against the Windies, Babar went past 500 runs. In 9 matches, he has scored 545 runs at 34.06. He struck his 6th fifty against WI in the longest format.
Imam
Imam-ul-Haq completes 6,000 FC runs with 63 versus WI
Imam went on to play a 63-run knock in Pakistan's score of 282, which powered him past 6,000 First-Class runs.
In the 4th innings, the southpaw perished for 3 runs off 8 balls.
With a total of 66 runs in this contest, Imam now owns 1,800 runs for Pakistan from 28 matches at 36.
He owns 11 fifties and three hundreds.
Overall in FC cricket, he has Imam now owns 6,046 runs at an average of 42-plus (50s: 28, 100s: 16).
Masood
Shan Masood surpasses 13,500 First-Class runs; hammers 7th Test hundred
Masood surpassed the 13,500-run mark in First-Class cricket. The left-handed batter achieved this milestone with his 22nd run on Day 2.
He completed a statement hundred on Day 3 morning.
Masood's knock of 109 was laced with 12 fours. He scored his seventh Test hundred (50s: 14).
Masood scored 3 in the 4th innings and has now raced to 2,765 runs from 47 matches at 31.06.
Overall in FC cricket, he has recorded 13,590 runs at 40.81 (100s: 34, 50s: 60).
Greaves
Justin Greaves scripts Test history with 5 consecutive wicket-maidens
Greaves entered record books by becoming the first bowler in Test history to bowl five consecutive wicket-maidens, as per Cricinfo.
Greaves (5/27) achieved this on Day 3 of the match, turning a strong Pakistan position into a dramatic first-innings collapse.
The previous record for most consecutive wicket-maidens was four, held by former England pacer Stuart Broad, who had achieved the feat against South Africa in January 2016.
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Maiden fifer and best match figures for Greaves
Greaves clocked 7 wickets in the contest. In 17 matches, Greaves has claimed 31 wickets at 29.03. He managed his maiden five-wicket haul and also his best match figures worth 7/39.
Abbas
Abbas records 7th five-wicket haul; ends match with 8 scalps
Abbas recorded 3/14 from 13 overs on Day 3. And in the 1st session on Day 4, he completed his fifer.
Abbas clocked 5/22 from 15.5 overs (6 maidens).
Earlier in the 1st innings, he picked 3/63.
Abbas now owns 118 wickets from 30 matches (54 innings) at 22.38. He claimed his 7th five-wicket haul (10w: 1).
In six matches versus West Indies, Abbas has amassed 29 scalps at 18.24 (5w: 2). He recorded his best match figures against the Windies (8/85).
Numbers
Abbas attains these feats
Abbas also claimed his 5th five-wicket haul in away Test matches (home of opposition).
From 21 matches (37 innings), he owns a tally of 82 wickets at an average of 23.84.
Abbas recorded another milestone in the longest format for Pakistan.
He has now bowled 300 maiden overs. In the ongoing match, Abbas recorded 12 maiden overs (six across each innings). He is the 14th Pakistan bowler with 300-plus maidens.
Playing his 220th First-Class match (391 innings), Abbas also raced to 897 wickets.
Seales
Seales records his 4th five-wicket haul for WI
Seales was superb in the 4th innings and dominated the visitors with a solid five-wicket haul.
Overall, he picked six wickets in the match.
Seales raced to a tally of 108 wickets from 29 matches at 25.73. Seales recorded his 4th five-wicket haul.
In four matches versus Pakistan, he owns 20 wickets at 17.25. He claimed his 2nd five-wicket haul against Pakistan.
Overall, he owns 209 wickets in FC cricket at 24.97. He claimed his 8th five-wicket haul.
Information
Roach gets to 599 wickets in FC cricket
Roach picked 2/53 and 2/27 across his two outings in the contest. In 90 matches, he now has 304 wickets at 26.74. Roach is one shy of 600 wickets in FC cricket. He owns 599 wickets at 26.23.
Records
Massive records made in the contest
As per Cricbuzz, Seales's 5/20 is the first five-wicket haul by a West Indies pacer in the 4th innings of a Test at home since Jason Holder's (6/59) against Bangladesh at Kingston in 2018.
This also became the first instance of all 20 wickets being taken by West Indies pacers against Pakistan in a Test.
It's also the sixth instance of all 40 wickets to be taken by pacers in a Test.
Scores
PAK make unwanted record with score of 120
Pakistan recorded their 5th-lowest total against WI. It's also their 3rd-lowest score in away matches against the Windies.
Lowest totals for PAK vs WI in Tests
77 runs, Lahore, 1986
81 runs, Bridgetown, 2017
104 runs, Lahore, 1959
106 runs, Bridgetown, 1958
120 runs, Tarouba, 2026*