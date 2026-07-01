1st Test, West Indies stun Pakistan by 90 runs: Stats

Pakistan started poorly and entered lunch with a score of 28/3 on board.

In the day's 2nd session, the visitors lost the plot. WI bowlers picked up six scalps.

Babar held his fort at one end but the others were dismissed cheaply.

Shan Masood, who came out at 7 with a fractured finger, scored three runs.

Babar and number 11 batter Abbas took Pakistan to tea with a gritty stand but the latter's resolve was broken after tea.