Shan Masood gets past 13,500 First-Class runs: Key stats
What's the story
Former Pakistan captain Shan Masood has surpassed the 13,500-run mark in First-Class cricket. The left-handed batter achieved this milestone with his 22nd run on Day 1 of the opening Test against West Indies at Tarouba's Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Masood, who has been a part of Pakistan's Test side for over a decade, has over 2,600 runs in Test cricket. Here are his stats.
Numbers
33 tons in the format
Across 202 matches in First-Class cricket, Masood has raced past 13,500 runs at an average of over 40, as per Cricinfo.
Masood owns 33 FC hundreds across 349 innings, as his tally also includes 60 fifties.
His best score in the format is a stunning 250*.
Masood, who made his FC debut in October 2007, received his maiden Test cap almost six years later.
Test cricket
His numbers in Test cricket
Masood, who was recently sacked as Pakistan's Test skipper, has struggled for consistency in the format.
The 36-year-old has raced past 2,670 runs from 47 matches at a paltry average of 30-plus.
This includes 14 half-centuries and six tons.
1,056 of his runs came while leading the team at an average of 34.06.
Against WI, Masood now owns 130-plus runs at 18-plus (50: 1).