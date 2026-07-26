Shan Masood gets past 13,500 First-Class runs: Key stats 

Across 202 matches in First-Class cricket, Masood has raced past 13,500 runs at an average of over 40, as per Cricinfo.

Masood owns 33 FC hundreds across 349 innings, as his tally also includes 60 fifties.

His best score in the format is a stunning 250*.

Masood, who made his FC debut in October 2007, received his maiden Test cap almost six years later.