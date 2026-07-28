Justin Greaves scripts Test history with 5 consecutive wicket-maidens: Details
What's the story
West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves has rewritten the record books by becoming the first bowler in Test history to bowl five consecutive wicket-maidens, as per Cricinfo. The remarkable feat came during the first Test against Pakistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. Greaves achieved this on Day 3 of the match, turning a strong Pakistan position into a dramatic first-innings collapse. Here are further details.
Match impact
Greaves shatters Stuart Broad's record
Greaves's spell was nothing short of extraordinary.
He ended with career-best figures of 5/27 in 11 overs, picking all his wickets in five consecutive maidens without conceding a single run.
This was also his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
The previous record for most consecutive wicket-maidens was four, held by former England pacer Stuart Broad, who had achieved the feat against South Africa in January 2016.
Match turnaround
The turning point of the match
Pakistan looked to be in complete control of the first innings after reaching 244/3, with captain Shan Masood celebrating a well-crafted century.
However, Greaves turned the game on its head by removing Masood, sparking a dramatic collapse.
He then ripped through the middle and lower order, dismissing Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman, and Mohammad Rizwan in successive overs without giving away a single run.
Record achievement
Pakistan bowled out for 282
Greaves continued his remarkable spell after the interval by having Mohammad Abbas caught behind in the opening over of the session, completing a sequence of five wicket-maiden overs.
Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 282, with Greaves's superb seam bowling producing a match-defining five-wicket haul.
As WI finished at 311/10 while batting first, they earned a 29-run lead.
Stats
Maiden Test fifer for Greaves
Greaves's maiden Test fifer has taken his tally to 29 wickets from 17 matches at 30.62. He did not even have a four-fer before this match.
His tally also includes 930 runs at 33.21 (100s: 3, 50: 1).
In First-Class cricket, the pace-bowling all-rounder has raced to 122 wickets from 66 matches at 28-plus. This was his fifth five-wicket haul.
Game plan
'Captain Roston Chase just said to be disciplined,' Greaves
After his historic spell, Greaves revealed what West Indies skipper Roston Chase had told him to do.
"When I came on, captain Roston Chase just said 'continue to be disciplined in what you are doing' and to see if I can get some wickets for the team," he said.
"The ball nipped around and I got some reward. Anytime I get the ball in hand the team looks to me to be that solid player for them (and) try to dig us out of situations."