Justin Greaves scripts Test history with 5 consecutive wicket-maidens: Details 

Greaves's spell was nothing short of extraordinary.

He ended with career-best figures of 5/27 in 11 overs, picking all his wickets in five consecutive maidens without conceding a single run.

This was also his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

The previous record for most consecutive wicket-maidens was four, held by former England pacer Stuart Broad, who had achieved the feat against South Africa in January 2016.