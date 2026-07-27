Shan Masood races to his seventh Test hundred: Stats
What's the story
Former Pakistan captain Shan Masood has made his bat talk in the first Test against West Indies at Tarouba's Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The left-handed batsman operated brilliantly in the second innings and completed a statement hundred on Day 3 morning. Masood played this knock in his first outing after being sacked as Pakistan's Test skipper. Here are his records.
Knock
A fine hand from the southpaw
Batting first in the game, West Indies were folded for 311.
In response, the visitors lost their opener Azan Awais for a duck.
Masood arrived at three and did the rescue work alongside Imam-ul-Haq.
The duo put on a 155-run partnership for the second wicket before Imam departed for 63.
Masood, who continued to bat well and ended Day 2 unbeaten on 88*, touched the three-figure mark on the following morning.
Test stats
Here are his Test numbers
Masood, who has not really been consistent in this format, scored his seventh Test hundred. His record also includes 14 fifties.
With his latest efforts, the 36-year-old has raced past 2,750 runs from 47 matches at a modest average of over 30.
While leading the team, he scored 1,056 runs at an average of over 34.
This was his maiden hundred across seven innings against WI. This includes 200-plus runs at 30-plus (50: 1).
Career milestones
Over 13,500 runs in FC cricket
With his 22nd run of the innings, Masood surpassed the 13,500-run mark in First-Class cricket.
Across 202 matches in the format, the veteran has scored his runs at an average of over 40.
He has recorded an impressive 34 centuries in this format across 349 innings, along with 60 fifties.
Masood's highest score in First-Class cricket is an unbeaten double century (250*).