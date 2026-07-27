Shan Masood races to his seventh Test hundred: Stats

Masood, who has not really been consistent in this format, scored his seventh Test hundred. His record also includes 14 fifties.

With his latest efforts, the 36-year-old has raced past 2,750 runs from 47 matches at a modest average of over 30.

While leading the team, he scored 1,056 runs at an average of over 34.

This was his maiden hundred across seven innings against WI. This includes 200-plus runs at 30-plus (50: 1).