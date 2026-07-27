Imam-ul-Haq completes 6,000 FC runs with 63 versus WI: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan made a strong comeback on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. After restricting their opponents to 311/10, Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood's half-centuries helped Pakistan reach 199/3 by stumps. Imam went on to play a 63-run knock, which powered him past 6,000 First-Class runs. Here we look at his record and stats.
Batting performance
Imam and Masood put up a solid partnership
Pakistan's response to West Indies's first innings was led by Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood.
The duo put on a 155-run partnership for the second wicket after losing opener Azan Awais for a duck.
Imam, who was watchful against the new ball, also played some positive shots after getting settled.
However, he was dismissed after edging a flashy drive to second slip off Shamar Joseph's bowling.
While Imam was dismissed for 63, Masood ended the day unbeaten on 88*.
Stats
28th fifty in the FC format
Imam smashed seven fours en route to his 63 off 102 balls.
Playing his 94th First-Class match, Imam now owns 6,043 runs at an average of 42-plus.
While this was his 28th fifty, he also owns 16 tons, with his best score being 202, as per Cricinfo.
Notably, the left-handed batter made his FC debut in February 2013, nearly five years before his maiden Test appearance.
Test stats
A look at his Test numbers
Coming to his Test stats, Imam has completed 1,797 runs from 28 matches at an average of 36.67.
He has hammered 11 fifties and three hundreds in the format, with 157 being his best score.
This is his first match against West Indies.
The 30-year-old batter is playing his 15th away (home of opposition) Test.
He has 667 runs in this regard with his average being 26.68 (50s: 5).