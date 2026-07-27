Imam-ul-Haq completes 6,000 FC runs with 63 versus WI: Stats 

Pakistan's response to West Indies's first innings was led by Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood.

The duo put on a 155-run partnership for the second wicket after losing opener Azan Awais for a duck.

Imam, who was watchful against the new ball, also played some positive shots after getting settled.

However, he was dismissed after edging a flashy drive to second slip off Shamar Joseph's bowling.

While Imam was dismissed for 63, Masood ended the day unbeaten on 88*.