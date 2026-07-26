1st Test, WI's Kavem Hodge slams 84 versus Pakistan: Stats
What's the story
Kavem Hodge scored 84 runs for the West Indies in the first Test against Pakistan. The match, being played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, was marred by rain and bad light, limiting play to just 67 overs on Day 1. Despite these interruptions, Hodge and Shai Hope (39*) forged an unbroken partnership of 88 runs for the fourth wicket to put their team in a strong position at stumps with a score of 194/3.
Information
Hodge adds one run to his tally on Day 2
Hodge added just one run to his tally on Day 2. He was dismissed by Khurram Shahzad in the 70th over of West Indies's innings. West Indies were 197/4 with Hodge's dismissal. It brought and end to a 91-run stand for the 4th wicket.
Summary
Hodge and Hope defy PAK
Pakistan's fast bowler Mohammad Abbas struck early, dismissing Brandon King for 12 in the ninth over.
This left West Indies struggling at 13/1 as runs came slowly in the opening session.
However, after lunch, Hodge led a fightback despite the pitch becoming more challenging after rain.
Tagenarine Chanderpaul (21) and Amir Jangoo (21) also contributed to West Indies's recovery before falling to Aamer Jamal and Abbas, respectively.
Hope came in and supported Hodge as they thwarted Pakistan with a gutsy stand.
Runs
4th fifty for Hodge in Tests
Hodge's 84 came off 193 balls. He smashed nine fours.
From 16 matches (29 innings), Hodge has raced to a tally of 845 runs at 30.17.
He hammered his 4th fifty (100s: 2). As per Cricinfo, in three matches versus Pakistan, Hodge has amassed 124 runs at 24.8 (50s: 1).
Meanwhile, 316 of his runs have come at home from 7 matches (11 innings) at 28.72.
He struck his 2nd fifty on home soil.