1st Test, WI's Kavem Hodge slams 84 versus Pakistan: Stats

Pakistan's fast bowler Mohammad Abbas struck early, dismissing Brandon King for 12 in the ninth over.

This left West Indies struggling at 13/1 as runs came slowly in the opening session.

However, after lunch, Hodge led a fightback despite the pitch becoming more challenging after rain.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (21) and Amir Jangoo (21) also contributed to West Indies's recovery before falling to Aamer Jamal and Abbas, respectively.

Hope came in and supported Hodge as they thwarted Pakistan with a gutsy stand.