Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas claims his 7th five-wicket haul (Tests): Stats
What's the story
Pakistan cricket team pacer Mohammad Abbas produced a brilliant display against West Indies in the 3rd innings of the 1st Test being held at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. West Indies resumed Day 4 on 126/7. Notably, right-arm pacer Abbas recorded 3/14 from 13 overs on Day 3. And in the 1st session on Day 3, he completed his fifer.
Bowling
Abbas helps Pakistan bowl WI out for 181
Abbas helped Pakistan bowl West Indies out for 181 in the 3rd innings.
He started by dismissing Brandon King and Kavem Hodge before getting Justin Greaves later.
On Day 4, he dismissed Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican.
It was a fine effort from the veteran pacer, who finished the job for his side.
West Indies's tail frustrated Pakistan on Day 4 before Abbas struck.
Numbers
2nd five-wicket haul versus West Indies for Abbas
Abbas clocked 5/22 from 15.5 overs (6 maidens). Earlier in the 1st innings, he picked 3/63.
Abbas now owns 118 wickets from 30 matches (54 innings) at 22.38. He claimed his 7th five-wicket haul (10w: 1).
In six matches versus West Indies, Abbas has amassed 29 scalps at 18.24 (5w: 2).
He recorded his best match figures against the Windies (8/85), as per Cricinfo.
Information
5th five-wicket haul in away Tests
Abbas also claimed his 5th five-wicket haul in away Test matches (home of opposition). From 21 matches (37 innings), he owns a tally of 82 wickets at an average of 23.84.
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300 maiden overs for Abbas
Abbas recorded another milestone in the longest format for Pakistan. He has now bowled 300 maiden overs. In the ongoing match, Abbas recorded 12 maiden overs (six across each innings). He is the 14th Pakistan bowler with 300-plus maidens.
Information
Abbas races to 897 wickets in First-Class cricket
Playing his 220th First-Class match (391 innings), Abbas has raced to 897 wickets at an average of around 20. Meanwhile, he clocked his 57th five-wicket haul in the format (4w: 35).