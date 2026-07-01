Shai Hope slams his 7th fifty in Test cricket: Stats

Hope and Kavem Hodge forged an unbroken partnership of 88 runs for the fourth wicket on Day 1 to put their team in a strong position at stumps with a score of 194/3.

On Day 2, Hodge perished early on before Hope managed a string of mini partnerships to guide his side.

However, he missed out on a deserving hundred. Mohammad Ali dismissed Hope in the 99th over.

WI were 311/9 with Hope's dismissal before getting all out.