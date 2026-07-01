Shai Hope slams his 7th fifty in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
West Indies managed a score of 311 in the first innings against Pakistan. The match being held at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, saw Windies resume Day 2 on 194/3. Shai Hope started his day on an unbeaten score of 39. He went on to manage a score of 92 off 182 balls. Pakistan did an able job to get WI out for 311. Here's more.
Hope
Hope stands tall for WI
Hope and Kavem Hodge forged an unbroken partnership of 88 runs for the fourth wicket on Day 1 to put their team in a strong position at stumps with a score of 194/3.
On Day 2, Hodge perished early on before Hope managed a string of mini partnerships to guide his side.
However, he missed out on a deserving hundred. Mohammad Ali dismissed Hope in the 99th over.
WI were 311/9 with Hope's dismissal before getting all out.
Numbers
Hope is closing in on 1,000 Test runs at home
Hope's knock had six fours and a six.
He has raced to a tally of 2,464 runs from 48 matches (90 innings) at an average of 28.32.
He slammed his 7th fifty (100s: 5).
As per Cricinfo, Hope now owns 293 runs from 5 matches against Pakistan at 32.55. He recorded his 2nd fifty.
In 22 home matches (40 innings), Hope has amassed 991 runs at 24.77. He struck his 4th fifty (100s: 1).