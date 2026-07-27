1st Test: Pakistan's Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas shine versus WI

Abbas got the key wicket of Brandon King on Day 1 as WI were reduced to 13/1.

Abbas then got the key wicket of Amir Jangoo as WI were 106/3.

On Day 2, Ali got into the act as he dismissed Justin Greaves (231/5).

Ali then went on to pick three more wickets, including that of Shai Hope (92) with Abbas getting one.