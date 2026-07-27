1st Test: Pakistan's Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas shine versus WI
What's the story
Pakistan cricket team's Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Abbas shared seven wickets between them versus West Indies in the first innings of the 1st Test at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. West Indies resumed Day 2 on a score of 194/3 before being bowled out for 311. Ali managed 4/50 from 21.5 overs whereas Abbas picked 3/63 from 26 overs. Here's more.
Bowling
A quality job from the two bowlers
Abbas got the key wicket of Brandon King on Day 1 as WI were reduced to 13/1.
Abbas then got the key wicket of Amir Jangoo as WI were 106/3.
On Day 2, Ali got into the act as he dismissed Justin Greaves (231/5).
Ali then went on to pick three more wickets, including that of Shai Hope (92) with Abbas getting one.
Numbers
Key numbers for the duo
Playing his 30th match for Pakistan, pacer Abbas has raced to 113 wickets at 23.17.
In six matches versus West Indies, Abbas has amassed 24 wickets at 21.12.
As per Cricinfo, in 220 First-Class matches (390 innings), the right-arm pacer has picked up 892 wickets at 20-plus.
Meanwhile, Ali has amassed 10 scalps from 5 matches for Pakistan at 45.60 (4w: 1).