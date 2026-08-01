Jomel Warrican claims his third Test fifer against Pakistan: Stats

Warrican's 46 overs resulted in six wickets and 112 runs (8 maidens).

Each of his three Test fifers has come against Pakistan, as per Cricinfo.

The first two came in the away series last year.

Among WI bowlers, only the legendary Courtney Walsh owns more fifers against the opposition (3).

Warrican now has 25 wickets across five Tests against Pakistan at 14.84.

No other bowler with at least 25 scalps against Pakistan has a sub-15 average.