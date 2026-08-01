Jomel Warrican claims his third Test fifer against Pakistan: Stats
What's the story
Team Pakistan has taken a lead of 47 runs in the ongoing second Test match against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval. The lead could have been even more substantial had Jomel Warrican not done the damage control. The left-arm spinner claimed a brilliant six-wicket haul as the visitors lost their final four wickets for 17 runs. Here we look at his performance and stats.
Middle order collapse
Warrican rattles the batting order
Warrican made a vital strike on Day 2, trapping opener Azan Awais for 55.
Responding to WI's first innings score of 344/10, Pakistan were cruising at 266/2 at stumps on Day 2.
However, Warrican's magic troubled them on the following day.
While centuriuon Abdullah Shafique (160*) remained invincible at one end, he regularly lost partners.
After claiming key wickets of Awais Zafar (1) and Mohammad Rizwan (18), the spinner claimed each of the final three wickets in a solitary over.
Stats
Warrican only behind the legendary Walsh
Warrican's 46 overs resulted in six wickets and 112 runs (8 maidens).
Each of his three Test fifers has come against Pakistan, as per Cricinfo.
The first two came in the away series last year.
Among WI bowlers, only the legendary Courtney Walsh owns more fifers against the opposition (3).
Warrican now has 25 wickets across five Tests against Pakistan at 14.84.
No other bowler with at least 25 scalps against Pakistan has a sub-15 average.
Feats
More records for Warrican
Warrican's 6/112 are now the third-best Test figures by a WI bowler against Pakistan.
Having claimed 7/32 in Multan last year, the star bowler also takes the second spot on this list.
Devendra Bishoo's 8/49 in the 2016 Dubai match tops this list.
As per Cricbuzz, this was the first fifer by any West Indies spinner at home since Roston Chase's 8/60 against England in 2019.
Information
Here are his overall stats
Coming to his overall Test stats, Warrican has raced to 84 wickets from 25 matches at 29.40. He also boasts a match haul of 10 wickets. The spinner, who claimed his maiden fifer in home Tests, now has 19 wickets across nine games in the Caribbean islands at 34.10