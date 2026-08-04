'Exceptional skipper': Sunil Gavaskar pays glowing tribute to Ajinkya Rahane
What's the story
Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has paid a glowing tribute to Ajinkya Rahane, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Gavaskar said that despite leading India to one of its greatest Test victories in history, Rahane never got the credit he deserved for his leadership. The former Indian skipper compared Rahane's captaincy to that of Rahul Dravid, saying both captains delivered outstanding results without getting their due recognition.
Captaincy accolades
'Rahane deserves more credit for his captaincy'
Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day, "His Test record as a skipper is exceptional, with four wins out of six and no losses."
He further added that just like Dravid, who had some great wins under his captaincy but never got the credit he deserved, Rahane's leadership also didn't get the applause it deserved.
This observation underscores the tendency to overlook a captain's contributions when a team succeeds.
As India's Test captain, Rahane scored 359 runs at 39.88, including a ton at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
Blame game
Criticism of Indian cricket's blame culture
Gavaskar also criticized the blame culture in Indian cricket.
"When the team wins, all praise goes to the individual achievers, be it batters and bowlers, but when the team loses, the captain and the coach get the blame," he added.
He recalled how Rahane responded immediately after India's humiliating defeat in Adelaide by scoring a match-winning century in Melbourne, leading to an extraordinary comeback.
Historic win
Historic win at the Gabba
Gavaskar also praised Rahane for his role in India's historic win at The Gabba, despite an injury-ravaged side in the final Test.
He wrote, "In fact, in the final Test of the series, when most of the top players were unavailable due to injury, India pulled off one of its greatest victories in Test cricket."
Rahane's leadership helped India win the series 2-1 despite losing the series opener.
Virat Kohli, India's then-designated Test skipper, had headed back home after the first Test.
Character commendation
Rahane retires with immense respect
Gavaskar concluded his tribute by praising Rahane's character, saying the former middle-order batter leaves the game with immense respect from teammates, opponents, and cricket followers alike.
He wrote, "Rahane leaves the game with his head held high and the sincere thanks of cricket lovers for the totally selfless way he played."
This final note underscores not just Rahane's on-field contributions but also his off-field demeanor as a cricketer.
Numbers
His numbers in international cricket
In 144 Test innings, Rahane racked up 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46.
The tally includes 12 tons and 26 half-centuries.
In 90 ODIs, the Indian batter scored 2,962 runs at an average of 35.26, including three tons and 24 half-centuries.
His last appearance came in 2018. Rahane, who played his last T20I in 2016, compiled 375 runs at 20.83.