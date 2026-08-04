'Exceptional skipper': Sunil Gavaskar pays glowing tribute to Ajinkya Rahane

Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day, "His Test record as a skipper is exceptional, with four wins out of six and no losses."

He further added that just like Dravid, who had some great wins under his captaincy but never got the credit he deserved, Rahane's leadership also didn't get the applause it deserved.

This observation underscores the tendency to overlook a captain's contributions when a team succeeds.

As India's Test captain, Rahane scored 359 runs at 39.88, including a ton at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).