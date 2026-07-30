Rahane became a dependable middle-order batter in Tests

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane retires from international cricket: Details here

By Parth Dhall 10:26 am Jul 30, 202610:26 am

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Star Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from international cricket. Rahane, who revealed the same on social media, played his last international match in 2023 against the West Indies. The 38-year-old, who made his international debut in 2011, went on to become one of the most dependable middle-order batters, especially overseas. He also served as the vice-captain of India's Test side.