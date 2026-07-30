Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane retires from international cricket: Details here
By Parth Dhall
Jul 30, 2026 10:26 am
What's the story
Star Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from international cricket. Rahane, who revealed the same on social media, played his last international match in 2023 against the West Indies. The 38-year-old, who made his international debut in 2011, went on to become one of the most dependable middle-order batters, especially overseas. He also served as the vice-captain of India's Test side.
Information
Rahane's message
Rahane took to Instagram, announcing his retirement from international cricket with a video message. He posted, "Cap 278 signing off. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever grateful."