Ajinkya Rahane retires: A look at his notable numbers
What's the story
Ajinkya Rahane, the former vice-captain of India's Test team, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 38-year-old took to social media to share the news, marking an end to a stellar career that began in 2011. Rahane's last international appearance was in 2023 against West Indies. He played a total of 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is for India during his career.
Legacy
Rahane's stellar journey
Rahane's contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, especially as a middle-order batsman in overseas conditions.
He was an integral part of India's batting line-up with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.
Rahane bailed India out on several occasions, especially outside Asia, where swing perturbed the side. His partnerships with Kohli remain indispensable.
Notably, eight of his 12 Test centuries were scored outside India.
Numbers
His numbers in international cricket
In 144 Test innings, Rahane racked up 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46. The tally includes 12 tons and 26 half-centuries.
In 90 ODIs, the Indian batter scored 2,962 runs at an average of 35.26, including three tons and 24 half-centuries. His last appearance came in 2018.
Rahane, who played his last T20I in 2016, compiled 375 runs at 20.83.
Breakdown
Breakdown of Test runs: Home vs away
Rahane played the majority of his Test matches overseas. In 51 away Tests, he scored 3,234 runs at an average of 39.43.
The Indian batter smashed eight tons and 17 half-centuries. Four of his centuries came in SENA nations.
From 32 home Tests, Rahane scored 1,644 runs at 35.73 (4 tons).
He also played the 2021 and 2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finals for India, scoring 199 runs from four innings at 49.75.
Captaincy
Unbeaten as captain
According to Cricinfo, Rahane led India's Test side six times between 2017 and 2021 in the absence of Kohli. Under him, India won four games, with two being drawn.
The most memorable of those wins came against Australia at The Gabba in 2021, when an injury-ravaged Indian side came from behind to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.
As India's Test captain, Rahane scored 359 runs at 39.88, including a ton at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).
IPL
A look at his IPL stats
Until this year, Rahane was one of the few active players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to have played since the inaugural edition (2008).
Rahane was retained as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper for the 2026 IPL season.
Representing six IPL teams since 2008, Rahane smashed 5,367 runs at an average of 30.15. His tally includes a strike rate of 125.60, 2 tons, and 3 half-centuries.
Do you know?
6 fours in an over
It is worth noting that Rahane became the first batter to hit 6 fours in an over in the IPL. He achieved the feat in the 2012 season, playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).