Ajinkya Rahane retires: A look at his notable numbers

Rahane's contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, especially as a middle-order batsman in overseas conditions.

He was an integral part of India's batting line-up with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

Rahane bailed India out on several occasions, especially outside Asia, where swing perturbed the side. His partnerships with Kohli remain indispensable.

Notably, eight of his 12 Test centuries were scored outside India.