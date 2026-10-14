Abhijeet Dipke calls Central Park flag rally after 2 jailed
After two Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members were sent to five days in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail, party founder Abhijeet Dipke is calling on people to come to Central Park, Connaught Place, at 5pm on October 16 with the national flag.
The arrests have sparked concerns about protest rights and what it means to show national pride.
Abhijeet Dipke encourages nationwide tricolor marches
Das and Ranka were sent to Tihar Jail for five days after protesting with the tricolor against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar; their associate Ajinkya Shinde was released on a personal bond and a surety of ₹5,000.
Dipke is encouraging people nationwide to join in by holding their own marches if they can't make it to Delhi, saying "Tricolour is my pride and I will raise it" and stressing that waving the flag should be everyone's right, even if there's a risk of arrest.