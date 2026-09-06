'Will PM visit DU again...?': Dipke questions Delhi building collapse
What's the story
After a boys' paying guest (PG) accommodation in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, Abhijeet Dipke slammed the central government. He asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Delhi University (DU) again to clarify how such incidents occur. "Will the PM visit DU again and explain how did this happen?" he said. The building, known as "Hostel Daze," housed around 50 students who are feared trapped under the debris.
Safety concerns
Dipke's statement on student safety
Dipke also questioned the government's commitment to student safety, asking, "For how long will students in this country have to pay the price for failing infrastructure and neglect?"
He highlighted that even tribal students are not safe in their areas due to lack of care and support.
Abhijeet Dipke ended his statement with a question if PM Modi would explain how such incidents happen.
Twitter Post
Dipke's post on X
Yesterday, the PM visited DU, gave a political speech and even invoked the term “Dimagi Naxal,” while speaking very little about the state of our educational infrastructure.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 6, 2026
Today, a hostel building in South Campus has collapsed, with students feared trapped under the debris.…
Corruption allegations
AAP leader slams MCD for corruption
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj also reacted to the incident, calling it a repeat of past tragedies such as the Saket building collapse.
He alleged corruption in the building department, saying, "Rate of Executive Engineer Transfer in building Dept of MCD is 1.25 crore."
Bhardwaj's statement implied that such incidents continue due to corrupt practices within government departments.
Student welfare
Congress calls for immediate rescue operations
The Congress party also expressed its concern over the incident, calling it "extremely unfortunate." It said most of the residents were DU students and appealed to the government for immediate rescue operations.
The party's student wing, National Students' Union of India (NSUI), is already at the site providing assistance.
Ongoing rescue
Rescue operations underway, several students rescued
Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the collapsed building. Teams from various departments, including Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Delhi Fire Services, are involved in the operation.
So far, 6-7 students have been rescued and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Three students admitted to the AIIMS trauma center are said to be in critical condition.