Abhijeet Dipke names Ranka and Das strategists, urges Diwali pause
CJP founder and convenor Abhijeet Dipke, who leads the CJP party, revealed that Authosh Ranka and Saurav Das were the main strategists behind recent protests.
In a candid video on Tuesday, Dipke said he was carrying out their plans and thanked them for driving the movement.
He also asked supporters to take a break from protests until Diwali.
Ranka and Das in judicial custody
Ranka and Das are currently in judicial custody after trying to hoist the national flag at Jantar Mantar on October 13, which broke their peace bond.
Dipke described them as brothers and kept in touch with them via WhatsApp.
He emphasized their commitment to peaceful protest inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, saying they had chosen "peace" and "compassion" and had "refused to abandon the path of non-violence despite their imprisonment."
Dipke encouraged supporters to spend this break with family and come back recharged after Diwali.